Noosa mayor Clare Stewart has been tested for coronavirus.
Unwell Coast leader takes coronavirus test

Peter Gardiner
19th May 2020 3:00 PM
THE woman leading Noosa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed she has been tested for coronavirus and is urging all locals to do the same if they are feeling unwell.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart during her latest Local Disaster Management Group briefing as chair, admitted she took a test last Friday after she came down with “a sore throat and bit of cough”.

“So I went and got tested, it was very pain free, it was very quick, and after the test I self-isolated for 24 hours until I received the results,” Cr Stewart said during her public briefing.

“Of course they were negative, thankfully.

“Please if you have any symptoms, please go and get tested, it really is very pain-free and very quick – stay safe,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile Cr Stewart said the council was now working with local business associations to gauge the impact the COVID-19 shutdowns have had on the bottom lines of local traders.

“Now businesses are reopening it is very important that we hear from as many businesses as we can,” she said.

“The feedback will help us provide ongoing support to these businesses in the future.”

Cr Stewart also paid tribute as part of National Volunteers Week to all those who have helped Noosa “continue to get through this pandemic”.

“We certainly couldn’t have done it without you, so thank you very much,” she said.

