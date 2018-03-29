Up above the crowds

LUXURIOUS appointments, an atrium and a light-filled sky bridge headline the impressive list of features on offer at the penthouses at The Ivy Picnic Point.

"Refined waterfront living" has been the mantra of the design team behind The Ivy Picnic Point.

Located on one of Maroochydore's most pristine riverfront esplanades - Picnic Point, this exclusively residential apartment building is paving the way for a new standard of apartment living.

These penthouses can only be described as breathtaking, boasting a favoured north-easterly aspect from their eighth-floor position. Each features a massive 375sq m of living spaces and surrounding terraces that boast soft gardens overhanging the buildings edge, to blend with your uninterrupted views of crystal clear deep blue water of the Maroochy River.

Creating privacy and separation between the living and entertaining areas and the bedrooms is the clever design feature of the skybridge. A truly unique design element that borders a central atrium intended to promote natural light while absorbing the riverfront elements of this luxurious address.

Here you will entertain friends and family with complete freedom. The chef kitchen features only the finest of Miele appliances, while the scullery offers you an abundance of storage opportunity and bench space to support even the largest of gatherings.

The wrap-around balcony and floor to ceiling glass provides the opportunity to entertain seamlessly both indoors and out, regardless of weather. Oversized floor tiles accentuate the space on offer while the 40mm Caesar stone waterfall bench tops add a level of luxury befitting a home of this calibre.

Although it will be hard to want to leave this stunning suite, the best thing is that The Ivy is so central that if you are not out on the river it's just as easy to make the most of the shopping and dining options on Ocean Street, The Sunshine Plaza and the new Maroochydore CBD, Sun Central.

Naturally, if you are looking to downsize without giving up the water frontage or simply wanting to get away from the canal traffic, then don't delay. The best in waterfront penthouse living is waiting for you.

Images are artist impressions only

MAROOCHYDORE

The Ivy, 26-28 Picnic Point Esplanade

Features: Refined waterfront living, four large bedrooms (including office), media room, separate entrance for work from home, 250sq m of exclusive apartment use with additional 125sq m of landscaping and garden area, Miele appliances, seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle

Price: $2.4m

Agent: Dan Sowden and Niall Molloy at Ray White Maroochydore and Trudi Fernandez at Amber Werchon Property

Contact: 0412 201 914, 0448 954 272, 0417 137 374

Inspection: Contact agent