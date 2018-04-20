Up the Junction for twilight time

NIGHT DELIGHT: Noosa Junction Twilights Markets are on this Friday from 5pm.

THERE has been so much growth in business in Noosa Junction over the last year or so, it's almost impossible to summarise.

The precinct has been undergoing a massive rejuvenation, bringing new clothing shops, book shops, cafes, restaurants and whole centres like The Pavilion to add to its vibrant life, along with substantial parking availability in numerous locations close by.

And one of its highlights is the monthly Twilight Markets event, which starts at 5pm Friday, running until 9pm.

All your favourite food stalls and food trucks, drinks at happy hour prices all night at our pop-up bar, artisan stalls and live music will feature as usual in Arcadia St.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association is also running a stall this time, with products for sale, including bags, cushion covers etc, which are part of the Surface Design project promoting the use of products inspired by local native plants, as well as NICA's botanical books.

There is a separate licensed area at the markets.

In order to comply with the market's liquor licence requirements, under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

There are lots of food and artisan stalls though outside of the licensed area, however.

For more information about the markets, visit www.noosajunction.org, or visit its Facebook page.