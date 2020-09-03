Dance with Me: Young musician's inspiring story

Local musician Stella Hutchins wrote Dance with Me about finding something you love and finding something that brings you happiness. Photo: Kyle Schneider Photography

Local musician Stella Hutchins wrote Dance with Me about finding something you love and finding something that brings you happiness. Photo: Kyle Schneider Photography

A LOCAL musician has released a new song with the goal to give people something to dance to.

Stella Hutchins' song Dance with Me was written while she was part of the Big Sky Girls program.

During her time with the program, she learnt about the behind the scenes aspect of the music industry as well as bettering her composing skills.

Stella said for one of her workshops she had to write 10 songs in 10 weeks.

"Dance with Me was one of the songs that I wrote where the stimulus for the week was 'Dance'," she said

"The structure and lyrics of Dance with Me was composed within an hour, as part of the I Heart Songwriting Club challenge, however was later refined.

"I began with a set of chords and then began writing the first verse and the chorus from there."

Stella said the track was something a little bit different to what she usually writes.

"As my normal style of writing is slow, emotional ballads on the piano, I took the opportunity to write something upbeat and fun on the guitar," she said.

"My hope was to use the word 'dance' to create something that people could literally dance to."

Stella said the song was about finding happiness and not letting things happening in the world or in life get you down.

"One of the lines within the song is 'don't take it out on him, you don't know, the kind of day he's had, the kind of day it's been'," she said.

"This particular line illustrates the importance of understanding that every single person goes through different journeys and encounters diverse experiences.

"The element that I enjoy most about music is the freedom you are given to express any thoughts or beliefs and share it with the world."

Stella said some of the musicians she looked up to included Missy Higgins and Kate Miller-Heidke.

She said she also hoped to create an album or EP in the future.

"I am always composing new songs which I hope to record and release one day," she said.

"If there is any opportunity to create an EP or album in future I would absolutely take that opportunity."

She also shared her advice for anyone thinking of writing their own music.

"My advice for anyone out there who is looking to write their own music is to write as much as you can and to find your individual style," she said.

"You may write twenty songs and only have one or two that you really love, but if you keep writing and creating your individual style, you will quickly be able to piece together songs that you can be really proud of."