Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man who sustained suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorcycle was attempting a dirt bike jump at the park. Picture: LifeFlight
The man who sustained suspected spinal injuries after crashing his motorcycle was attempting a dirt bike jump at the park. Picture: LifeFlight
News

UPDATE: 40yo was attempting jump when he crashed

Kristen Camp
17th Jan 2021 11:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE:

The man who crashed was in his 40s and was attempting a dirt bike jump when he lost control and crashed.

He was flown by Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "serious" back injuries.

"The man was given first aid on the scene, before the RACQ LifeFlight rescue chopper arrived," a LifeFlight spokesperson said.

"The aeromedical crew worked alongside local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, to treat the patient for suspected spinal injuries."

 

EARLIER:

A male patient of an unknown age has been taken the to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he crashed his motorcycle at Glen Echo.

The man sustained a back injury from the incident that occurred at 8:48am this morning on Glen Echo Rd.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, he was airlifted by the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight team.

This comes after one person was taken to Gympie Hospital after they were bitten by a snake last night at a property near Glenwood.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret cafe fashion rack the perfect side dish

        Premium Content Secret cafe fashion rack the perfect side dish

        Fashion & Beauty A popular Coast diner has unveiled a secret new boutique sure to excite fans of amazing food, wonderful service and fine threads.

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will be centre of COVID-19 jab campaign

        Noosa local loved giving Wolverine a juicy serve

        Premium Content Noosa local loved giving Wolverine a juicy serve

        News One Noosa chef more than matched it with the crack culinary team of foodie enfant...

        Waterfront dining favourite set for $750,000 revamp

        Premium Content Waterfront dining favourite set for $750,000 revamp

        Council News One of Noosa’s favourite riverside destinations will undergo a $750,000 upgrade if...