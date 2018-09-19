UPDATE: Asbestos forces compound closure

Traces of asbestos have been uncovered at the Glen Aplin bin compound, forcing it's closure.

UPDATED:

GLEN Aplin bin compound has been forcibly shut after traces of asbestos were uncovered at the facility.

Four samples of suspected Asbestos Containing Material (ACM) were tested and returned a positive result on Monday after the material was detected by a Southern Downs Regional Council officer on Friday.

The facility will be closed for at least two weeks while SDRC takes precautions to remedy the site.

Accredited personnel have been engaged to come in, collect and safely dispose of the material.

Residents who use the compound will be directed to either Stanthorpe or Ballandean for waste disposal while the facility is closed. Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said people had been put at risk by the illegal dumping.

"Incorrectly disposing of asbestos is not only illegal but totally irresponsible. We all know the risks associated with exposure to asbestos," Cr Dobie said.

"I'd like to remind everyone in the community that asbestos is a hazardous waste and it puts community members, contractors and council officers who use the facility at risk.

"If you are dealing with material which contains asbestos you have a legal responsibility to do the right thing and to dispose of the material properly; to be aware of material which may contain asbestos, how to handle it properly and where and how to dispose of it correctly.

"Some people may simply be unaware of asbestos in or around the home. If you are unsure, take precautions - contact council or someone who specialises in asbestos removal."

Disposing of asbestos is prohibited at all SDRC waste management facilities, except for Warwick, where asbestos can be disposed of properly by appointment and for a small fee.

Stanthorpe Waste Facility is currently not accepting ACM until a new dedicated disposal bin is installed at the site.

The illegal dumping at Glen Aplin comes just weeks after asbestos containing material was identified at Collegians Junior Rugby League Club in Warwick as a result of illegal dumping at Allora Waste Transfer Facility.

Following on from that discovery, soil testing confirmed the presence of bonded asbestos at five other sites around the Southern Downs.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland confirmed traces had been found at the Collegians club, as well as Warwick Central School.

A WHSQ spokesman said four other sites were located in the Southern Downs, but declined to reveal further details.

Cr Dobie said illegal dumping is not only illegal but comes at a cost to ratepayers.

