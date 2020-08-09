Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A one-year-old has reportedly ingested fuel at a family home in North Rockhampton.
A one-year-old has reportedly ingested fuel at a family home in North Rockhampton.
Breaking

UPDATE: Baby unharmed after ingesting poisonous liquid

kaitlyn smith
9th Aug 2020 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.40pm: The one-year-old infant who reportedly consumed a small amount of fuel at his family home has not sustained any serious injuries.

Paramedics were first called to the Boronia Close address around 1.30pm.

The little boy was assessed on scene, with no further treatment required.

INITIAL, 1.30pm: Emergency services are responding to a one-year-old child who has reportedly ingested a small amount of fuel.

It is understood the male infant swallowed the chemical around 1.20pm at a Norman Gardens home.

Early reports suggest the child came across the poisonous liquid inside a dog tin at the family home.

He then reportedly suffered a choking incident in the minutes after.

QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

choking incident qas. ambulance qps
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Happy 10th birthday Sunshine Butterflies

        Premium Content Happy 10th birthday Sunshine Butterflies

        News Sunshine Butterflies disability support champions are about to celebrate their 10th birthday this Tuesday at their fabulous therapy farm Our Backyard at Cooroibah.

        VOTE NOW: The Coast’s catch of the month

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: The Coast’s catch of the month

        Competitions From flatheads to spansish mackerels – plenty of fish was caught off our shores...

        Time to rekindle old fashion flames: Jacinta Emms

        Premium Content Time to rekindle old fashion flames: Jacinta Emms

        Fashion & Beauty Do you ever take your outfits on test runs? Not the new outfits, I’m talking about...

        GALLERY: Back to the swinging 60s at Coast Festival

        Premium Content GALLERY: Back to the swinging 60s at Coast Festival

        Community Hot rods, pin up girls, and old-school rocking tunes. Nambour went back to the...