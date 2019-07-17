UPDATE: Eumundi Kenilworth Rd reopens

A body lies on a lonely stretch of road about 1 km west of Moy Pocket Road in Gheerulla. The road is closed.

UPDATE: Eumundi Kenilworth Rd is reopen to traffic after a dead body was found early this morning.

Queensland Police said the incident was still under investigation but is not being treated as suspicious.

The body was found just before 4am near Gheerulla, west of Eumundi and the road was blocked to traffic in both directions for several hours as police remained on the scene.

There were reports a body was found.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were still on the scene but at this stage there were no details to be released.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.