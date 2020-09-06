Menu
Jake Keleher on one of the First Turkey Mountain Bike Trails. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
UPDATE: Helicopter winches up injured mountain bike rider

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
6th Sep 2020 10:41 AM
UPDATE 10.30AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance have confirmed the successful winch rescue of an injured mountain bike rider from the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service this morning.

They said the helicopter rescue operation was necessary given the inaccessibility of the terrain, the nature of the patient's injuries and the length of time that it would have taken to transport the man by stretcher.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with unknown injuries.

 

INITIAL: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue is currently circling above the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve near to Mount Archer, attempting to rescue an injured mountain bike rider.

Queensland Ambulance were called to Pilbeam Drive at 8.37am, responding to reports that a man in his 40s had crashed his bike at the mountain bike tracks.

He had reportedly was travelling at speed when he crashed off a 2-3m high ramp and was knocked out.

He has regained consciousness but was believed to be unable to mobilise hands and was suffering from possible spinal injuries.

Due to the inaccessibility of the area, paramedics and critical care officers were travelling on foot towards the crash site via German St while the Rescue Helicopter hovered above.

More to follow.

