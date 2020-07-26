Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton to attend a horse fall accident. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton to attend a horse fall accident. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
Breaking

UPDATE: Man airlifted in serious condition after horse fall

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Jul 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.50PM: An elderly man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling from a horse on a property north of Rockhampton.

The man, who was in his 70s, had come off his horse while doing yard work on the property in Ogmore.

QAS responded to the scene at 11.21am. RACQ Capricorn Rescue was also tasked to attend.

The man was treated for upper body and head injuries.

UPDATE 2.15PM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to attend the Ogmore property where a man in his 70s fell from a horse.

It is understood the rescue team will airlift the injured man back to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

INITIAL: Paramedics are racing to a property north of Rockhampton after receiving reports of a man falling from a horse.

The man, who is believed to be in his 70s, has reportedly fractured his collarbone after falling from a horse at Ogmore.

QAS paramedics are en route and a rescue helicopter may also be attending.

horse fall ogmore queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you didn’t know about the $18m house in the sand

        premium_icon What you didn’t know about the $18m house in the sand

        Property Helicopters, famous art dealers, and a house design 30 years in the making. What you didn’t know about the $18 million house in the sand dunes.

        Today’s financial relief can come at a heavy cost

        premium_icon Today’s financial relief can come at a heavy cost

        News According to the Australian Banking Association, that has seen half a million home...

        Running the tape over Noosa’s new council crusaders

        premium_icon Running the tape over Noosa’s new council crusaders

        News A whimsical look at how the 2020 Noosa Council Crusaders are settling in during...

        Council watching will be fun for the next four years

        premium_icon Council watching will be fun for the next four years

        News It is going to be very interesting watching the new Noosa Council over the next...