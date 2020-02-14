UPDATE: Mary River still rising

THE swollen Mary River has reached 5.26m at Kidd Bridge in Gympie this morning and is still rising after major downpours inundated the catchment on Wednesday.

In the 24 hour to 9 am yesterday, heavy rainfalls of up to 160 mm were recorded around the eastern headwater areas of the upper Mary Catchment.

Parts of the River Walk have been engulfed, with The Sands buried under rushing flood water.

The river is expected to peak this morning at 6m at Kidd Bridge - making it a minor flood.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the next few days

Flood water covers the stairs to The Sands on the Mary River at 6am Friday morning, as water continued to rise. Photo: Frances Klein

The Mary River heights, Friday morning, February 14. Contributed

Mary River to Gympie:

River levels are responding to rainfall overnight Wednesday and flood peaks are starting to move down the upper Mary River.

The Mary River at Moy Pocket peaked at 6.7m (below minor) at around 9am on Thursday morning, and has been falling since then.

The Mary River at Moy Pocket will remain below the minor flood level (11.70 m) during Thursday.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is currently at 6.44 metres and falling.

The Mary River at Dagun Pocket is likely to remain below the minor flood level (7.00 m) during Friday.

The Mary River at Gympie is currently at 5.26 metres and rising.

The Mary River at Gympie is likely to reach around the minor flood level (6.00 m) during Friday morning.

The Mary River at 6am Friday morning had covered part of the River Walk and was still rising. Photo: Frances Klein

Six Mile Creek:

River level rises are occurring in response to heavy rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Lake Macdonald dam is spilling and river levels downstream at Cooran are currently above the minor flood level at 7.82 metres and falling.

Flood water laps over the path near The Sands on the Mary River at 6am Friday morning, as water continued to rise. Photo: Frances Klein

Mary River downstream of Gympie:

Minor flooding is expected along the Mary River downstream of Miva.

The Mary River at Miva is currently at 5.17 metres and steady.

The Mary River at Miva is likely to remain below the minor flood level (7.50 m) during Friday.

The Mary River at Tiaro is currently at 5.15 metres and falling.

The Mary River at Tiaro is expected to remain below the minor flood level (6.00 m) during Friday.

Renewed rises are expected to remain below minor during Friday,

The river level at the Portside gauge is currently 2.81metres (below minor). Currently the Mary River at Maryborough is expected to remain below the minor flood level (5.00 m) for the next few days.

The Mary River at 6am Friday morning was still rising as seen form the Normanby Bridge. Photo: Frances Klein

Tinana Creek:

Significant creek level rises occurred along Tinana Creek as a result of heavy falls overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.