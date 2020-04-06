UPDATE: No new COVID-19 cases on Sunshine Coast

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flags tougher restriction measures if people do not adhere to social distance rules. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flags tougher restriction measures if people do not adhere to social distance rules. (AAP Image/Darren England)

QUEENSLAND records its lowest rise in weeks, with no new cases on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland recorded it's lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in weeks on Sunday with only nine new cases being confirmed overnight.

The Sunshine Coast total remains at 84, after only two cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced total cases were now 907, as she thanked those doing the right thing but foreshadowed tougher measures if some continued to flout rules.

"Well done Queensland, we've got a long way to go but these signs are very encouraging to have only nine cases overnight," she said.

"That's our lowest that we've seen in many, many weeks.

"So it goes to show that all the measures we've put in place are having an impact."

Ms Palaszczuk said photos of crowds gathering and ignoring social distancing rules at farmers markets in Brisbane worried her, adding they'd be shut down if it happened again.

But it was her hope that fresh food markets could continue.

"It is not a chance to go down for an outing, you should only be going down there if you intend to purchase fresh produce … I'm giving my last warning," she said.

Queensland Health said contact tracing was under way for the nine new cases.

They will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.