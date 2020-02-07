Update on boy seriously injured in school stabbing

A 12-year-old boy is in a stable condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed at Rosewood State High School.

THE BOY allegedly stabbed in the chest at an Ipswich school is in a stable condition in hospital and students affected by the shocking incident will be offered ongoing support.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries yesterday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his hand after police believe he intervened in the situation at Rosewood State High School.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into police custody but police have yet to lay any charges.

Principal Nicole Sherlock said additional counselling resources are on site at the school today to provide support for students.

In a statement, Ms Sherlock said the school initiated a lockdown at 11.35am and the Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service were contacted.

"I am in close contact with the relevant authorities and families of the affected students," she said.

"Any parent or carer with concerns in relation to this matter can contact me directly to discuss any issues.

"This may be a difficult time for some students, who may take some time to process this event, understand their own feelings and how the event has impacted others.

"A support room will be set up in the student wellbeing centre for any students to go to if they feel they can't be in the classroom.

"A team of counsellors will be available in the room at all times for students to talk with. Otherwise, it's a quiet place for students to retreat to if needed. The school guidance officer will continue to provide support as needed in the coming days."

A crowd of parents waited outside the school gates as news of the incident spread, with some claiming they were not informed of the lockdown by the school.

Other parents took to social media to commend the way the school handled the difficult situation.

"I have a child who attends Rosewood State High School and while I can't speak on behalf of other parents and students, I believe this school has gone above and beyond for my child from the teachers to administration," Christianna Barton said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said it will work closely with authorities as they investigate the incident.

"The department has arranged for additional support services to be made available immediately for parents, students and staff," they said.

"Ongoing counselling and support is available for all students and staff."