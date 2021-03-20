UPDATE: Pacific Highway cut as evacuation orders issued

UPDATE 11.15am: NSW Police has issued evacuation orders for several regions.

As severe weather continues to impact the NSW Coast, emergency services are continuing to urge residents to delay all non-essential travel at this time and evacuation orders have been issued by the NSW State Emergency Service for low lying properties in these areas:

Central Wingham and the Wingham Peninsular, Taree Estate, Dumaresq Island and Cundletown, Laurieton, North Haven, Dunbogan and Diamond Head, Kings Point and Macksville, Wauchope and Rawdon Island, Bulahdelah, Kempsey CBD, Lower Macleay, Port Macquarie

Detailed explanations of each evacuation order can be read on the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au

As a result, several evacuation centres have been set up to accommodate those impacted by floodwaters. These include:

Wingham Golf Club, 30/32 Country Club Drive, Wingham

Taree RSL and Golf Club, 121 Wingham Road, Taree

The Laurieton United Services Club, 2 Seymour Street, Laurieton

Kempsey Showground, 19 Sea Street, West Kempsey

Port Panthers, 1 Bay Street, Port Macquarie (access via Bago Road only)

Bulahdelah Central School, 8 Meade Street (Church Street)

Auditorium at Macksville High School, 40 Boundary Street, Macksville (access via Park Street)

South West Rocks Country Club, 2 Sportmans Way, South West Rocks

UPDATE 10:30am: Transport for NSW has issued a summary of closed roads on the Mid North Coast.

Motorists should continue to take extreme care, or consider delaying their trip, with several roads around the state affected by severe weather and flooding.

- The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Coopernook and Glenthorne as well as at Mooreland between Hannam Vale Rd and Jericho Rd.

- The Oxley Highway remains closed between Henry Street at Long Flat and Billabong Drive in Sancrox due to flooding as well as between Walcha and Mount Seaview due to a landslip.

- Waterfall Way remains closed between Dorrigo Mountain and Thora due to a landslip in Thora.

- Solitary Islands Road remains closed between Blackadder Road and Coral Street at Corindi Beach due to flooding.

- Failford Road remains closed between Mill Road and The Lakes Way at Failford due to flooding.

- Giinagay Way is closed between Warrell Creek and Nambucca Heads.

- Maitland Vale Road is closed at Maitland between Melville Ford Road and Luskintyre Road.

For up to date information visit livetraffic.com.

NSW Police have also