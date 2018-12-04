UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

UPDATE: THE severe thunderstorm warning has now been cancelled for the Noosa area.

At 2:46pm the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled the warning for Noosa and Gympie councils, though rain is still forecast to hit the region.

The weather is causing problems on the roads with south-bound traffic building on the Sunshine Motorway south of the Coolum roundabout after a reported accident.

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of the Noosa Council area.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones are predicted near Kin Kin around 2:50pm as the cell moves in a south-easterly direction.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Updates to come.