UPDATE: Three taken to hospital, one seriously injured

Fire crews work to free a man trapped in the cab of a truck after it rolled on Monday. Caitlin Zerafa

THREE people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a "horrific" traffic crash on Beckmans Rd at Tewantin.

It took emergency services more than an hour to free a male and female occupant from the wreckage of a water truck after it rolled off the road near the corner of Wentworth St just after 9:30am.

Police senior constable Michael Phelan said investigations are continuing but it is believed both vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

"Whatever has happened has caused the truck to swerve and the weight of the water on the back of the truck has caused the truck to roll several times and end up in the gully," he said.

Queensland Ambulance Service's Joanna Lawson said both occupants of the truck were in a stable condition.

"The female has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with relatively minor injuries. The male patient has a fractured femur, fractured humorous and has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital."

Ms Lawson said the female driver of the sedan involved, believed to be in her 50s, was also taken to hospital with hip pain.

The damage to the truck was extensive and Inspector Kent Mayne described the scene as "fairly horrific".

"Fire and rescue officers used hydrologic rescue tools, and a number of them, to basically remove parts of the truck and open parts of the truck to get them out," Insp Mayne said.

"This was quite a severe accident. We had seven fire and rescue officers on scene ... and the fire and rescue officers and paramedics did a really sensational job working together making sure the causalities were safe and getting them out."

It is believed the flatbed was carrying load of water at the time.

Beckmans Road remained closed to traffic for more than three hours and was reopened just before 1pm.

