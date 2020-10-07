Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Royal Flying Doctor Service was tasked to Aramac in central Queensland on September 29 to retrieve two people who suffered injuries after falling while abseiling.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service was tasked to Aramac in central Queensland on September 29 to retrieve two people who suffered injuries after falling while abseiling.
News

UPDATE: Two remain in hospital after horror abseiling fall

Kristen Booth
7th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people are recovering in hospital after falling while abseiling in central western Queensland.

A Princess Alexandra Hospital spokeswoman said a female teenager and a man in his 40s were both out of the ICU and in a stable condition.

The pair were abseiling near Aramac on September 29 when they fell, with the man sustaining back and chest injuries and the teen suffering back injuries.

Paramedics were called to the incident at a location off Jericho Rd, near Aramac, about 6.10pm and took them both to Aramac Hospital.

Two Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft from the service's Rockhampton and Brisbane bases were tasked by Retrieval Services Queensland and flew the two patients to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was suspected the pair was abseiling down a cliff or mountain.

abseiling fall aramac central west queensland patient update princess alexandra hospital qas
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who can’t stay off the road edges closer to jail

        Premium Content Man who can’t stay off the road edges closer to jail

        Crime A father-of-three with an extensive history of driving while disqualified knows he risks being deported back to New Zealand if he keeps appearing in court.

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Premium Content Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Crime A Coast man decided to take revenge on a driver who overtook him by attacking him...

        Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

        Premium Content Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

        Crime Drug dealer caught with $6000 cash in her bra is trying to change