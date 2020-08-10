UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

The aftermath of a serious single vehicle crash on Yabba Creek Road at Imbil. A young man was flown to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole.

POLICE have confirmed the 21-year-old Bollier man involved in the Thursday night crash at Imbil has tragically died in hospital.

The young man was travelling west on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil around 7.45pm when he collided with a light pole.

He was flown in critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he reportedly died on Friday.

The passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pie Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends at this difficult time.

UPDATE 3pm

Police have confirmed a 21-year-old man remains in a critical condition after last night's serious crash at Imbil.

UPDATE 1:30pm

POLICE have confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious crash at Imbil last night, which left a young man in a critical condition.

Police media sources said the man, a 21-year-old from Bollier, was the driver of the vehicle.

He remains in a critical condition.

"Police are investigating following a serious traffic crash at Imbil last night," QPS media said.

"Around 7.45pm, a Toyota Camry travelling west on Yabba Creek Road left the road and collided with a light pole.

"The 21-year-old male driver from Bollier was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"The 19-year-old male passenger from Pie Creek suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating."

UPDATE 12pm

A NEARBY resident has shared his recollections of a serious crash at Imbil last night, which has left a young man in a critical condition in hospital.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with severe head and neck injuries after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

John Rudder said he was glad the man had survived the crash, and held initial worries for him upon hearing it.

"We heard the crash, it was 7:30 on the dot," Mr Rudder said.

"Another neighbour over here he came out and helped.

"He was as good as dead.

"The firies and rescuers were great. They got in here, cut him out, cut the roof off the car.

"I'm glad he's alive."

UPDATE 8:30am

A WITNESS on the scene of last night's horror crash at Imbil said the victim's mother helped cut him from the wreckage.

The young man, aged in his twenties, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a pole on Yabba Creek Rd.

He had severe head and chest injuries.

Posting in a local community group, Tony Milekic said he was shaken by the crash after attending the scene himself.

"Airlifted as I write still stained and shaking," Mr Milekic wrote.

"Please take care out there (debris) and shards everywhere.

"I'm praying the driver pulls through OK as when I pulled him out of the car, his injuries (were) serious. Seemed stable in the end.

"Sadly his dear mum helped cut him out so hoping her reassuring voice and touch held his vital signs up.

"Here's to a healthy recovery dear friend."

EARLIER: Young man critical after car slams into pole at Imbil

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after his car struck a power pole at Imbil last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports indicate paramedics received a call to the incident on Yabba Creek Rd at 7.45pm.

"A male patient in his 20s was airlifted in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with head and chest injuries," a QAS media source said.

"A second male teenager was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition."