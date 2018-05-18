Upgrade reveal is kid's play at Eumundi

THE good times in Eumundi are on the slide in a fun way thanks to a $240,000 stage two makeover of the township's much-loved

Dick Caplick Park.

This family favourite playground and picnic spot has been expanded to include an impressive new climbing structure and slide, a new barbecue shelter, seating, pathways, and landscaping.

Mayor Mark Jamieson and Division 10 Councillor

Greg Rogerson have given the facilities the thumbs up while local students loved putting the new play equipment to the thrill

test.

And they liked what they tried in the new tall climbing structure with rope nets, timber ladder and a slide, climbing ball, giant spinning wheel (a first of its kind on the Sunshine Coast) and "rickety” play bridge between the fig trees.

"The previous stage of upgrades at Dick Caplick Park saw the old equipment replaced and that was very well received by local children, so I'm pleased to see even more play elements added for them to enjoy,”

Cr Jamieson said.

"It's a great spot to visit for a family picnic and just another reason for people from across our region to enjoy a day in Eumundi.”

Cr Rogerson said the park was a favourite spot for locals and visitors.

"Eumundi is one of the Sunshine Coast's unique gems, a town with a special hinterland vibe, and this playground has been designed to suit that,”

Cr Rogerson said.

"The greens and browns, with timber elements and rope features, fit the surrounding area nicely.

"Whether you're stopping in with the kids after the markets or enjoying a lunch time barbecue under the shade of the fig trees, this park is definitely worth a visit.”