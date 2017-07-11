Uproar at latest shark catch off Noosa

CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa some time back.

THE death of an undersized shark on a drum line off Noosa has angered a major conservation group and renewed calls for change.

The Sea Shepherd crew took a small boat to Noosa recently to investigate the report of a dead tiger shark on a drum line from the day before.

Heading out, the crew was shocked to find the 1.5m female tiger shark, below target size, still hooked.

Sea Shepherd Australia's Queensland Apex Harmony co-ordinator Jonathan Clark said the shark would have been hooked on the drum line for at least 36 hours.

He said the Sea Shepherd crew then inspected 40 drum lines and nets between Noosa and Point Cartwright to discover that one was missing, 13 had bait and 26 had no bait.

While Mr Clark said the lines not being baited was a positive, it called into question the equipment's effectiveness.

"When they're not baited, they're not attracting sharks to the beach and not killing animals,” Mr Clark said.

"But the other side of it too is that, when not baited, they're not doing what the government says they're doing and really, if they're not being baited, then they're not being checked properly.”

The small tiger shark death follows reports of a bottlenose dolphin being killed in nets off Noosa's Main Beach in June.

Mr Clark said the deaths revealed "just how indiscriminate” the nets and drum lines were.

He said the nets and drum lines should be removed during whale migration season, and ultimately for good.

He said there was plenty of other shark-mitigation equipment being developed including eco shark barriers, Clever Buoy and personal protection devices including Shark Shield.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesperson said there were no plans to remove or use alternative equipment at this stage.

"Traditional capture methods using nets and drum lines remain the most effective measures,” the spokesperson said.