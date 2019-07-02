'Uproar' over Weyba resort

A PEREGIAN Beach resident is angry a proposed short-stay accommodation development might go ahead despite no public consultation.

The 19ha property at 90 Lake Vista Dr, close to Lake Weyba, is earmarked for an eco-resort after plans were submitted to Sunshine Coast Council in early June.

RG Strategics submitted the application for Yarrabee Homestead, which includes plans for eight glamping tents and private cabins, a private residence, multifunction barn and guest facilities.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesman said the development proposal was not required to go through public consultation prior to submission.

"The proposal is located within the rural zone and is code assessable," the spokesman said.

"Under the Planning Act 2016, a code assessable development application does not trigger a formal public notification stage."

The site plan of a proposed short term accommodation development at Lake Vista Drive, Peregian Beach. Contributed

Nearby resident Dyani Roxby claimed vegetation had already been cleared from the property and the close-knit community were devastated they were not consulted prior to an application being submitted.

"The local community is in uproar over it," Ms Roxby said.

"It's heartbreaking this is happening."

Ms Roxby, whose property shares a 50m border with the proposed development site, said nearby residents were concerned about their livelihoods and the environmental impacts.

"It's a residential street, we all live here for the same reason - for the peace," she said.

Ms Roxby has lodged a formal complaint with the council.

"Any comments made by members of the public will be taken into consideration as part of the assessment of the application," the council spokesman said.

"As with all development applications, this application will be thoroughly assessed on its individual merits and the report will be available for public reviewing once the assessment and recommendations are finalised."

RG Strategic's Russell Green said the resort would be designed to host a maximum of 16 guests.

"It will be very quiet," Mr Green said.

"The cabins are designed for couples, so only two people in each cabin."

Mr Green said the owners were working to keep a natural look and feel to the accommodation.

"The property still has kangaroos and wildlife and the owner very much wants to retain the attributes of the property."