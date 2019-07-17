Controversial parking rule sparks furious debate

Trying to figure out where you can and cannot park can prove tricky at times, which is why it isn't a surprise that one simple question on the topic has sparked a big debate online.

Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads kicked off the controversy by posting a picture to Facebook of three cars stopped at a T-intersection and asking users whether they were parked legally.

"The red, blue and orange cars are parked along the side of the continuing road at this T-intersection," the post read.

"Are all three cars legally parked?"

The question drew a number of mixed responses from yes, no and yes but it still shouldn't be allowed.

"Well I always thought it was illegal to park opposite an intersection so I would say all three were parked illegally," one person said.

"Yes, no signage or line marking to say otherwise," another countered.

After letting the debate rage on for a while, the Department of Transport finally set the record straight and revealed the correct answer.

"Yes, all cars are legally parked. A driver is allowed to stop along the continuous side of the continuing road at a T-intersection, provided they comply with any other parking restrictions," the department wrote.

They also explained that while you can be fined for parking within 10 metres of an intersection, the rule is different if it is along the continuous side of the continuing road.

The answer came as a surprise to quite a few of the commenters, who were sure it was illegal.

In fact, some people were so opposed to the rule that they insisted the law needed to be reconsidered.

"The law is poorly designed, does not improve road safety … in fact it compromises road safety," one person said.

"What a great example of poorly thought out rules," another wrote.

One added: "If you valued your vehicle you would not park there."

Similar rules are in place across almost all Australian states.

In NSW, ACT and Western Australia, drivers are allowed along the continuous side of the continuing road at a T-intersection without traffic lights.

Parking on the side of the road across from a T-intersection is also permitted in Victoria and South Australia.

In Tasmania it is slightly different. Motorists are still allowed to park there but they must leave a three metre clearance beside their vehicle to allow room for traffic.

The Northern Territory road rule handbook doesn't specifically refer to how to park around a T-intersection but it does state drivers must park 10 metres from an intersection without traffic lights "unless a sign allows you to park there".