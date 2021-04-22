Urannah to transform region like Fairbairn Dam to Emerald

There is no doubt that regions with a secure water supply prosper. You don't have to look any further than Fairbairn Dam and Emerald to see the results.

Access to secure and reliable water brings jobs, new industries and creates liveable regions. From providing water to vital mining projects to creating tourism opportunities, dams can really make a difference for regions.

We want people to live, work and raise their families in this beautiful part of Queensland but we need to provide the infrastructure to keep them in the regions.

We need secure industries that provide secure jobs for hardworking locals and help attract new talent. And we need this now.

Water is the key to this success - it will unlock the potential of our region and provide a strong foundation for our region to grow.

There is no reason that Urannah Dam can't do for Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsunday region what Fairbairn Dam has done for Emerald. The flow-on benefits for our region would be enormous and shouldn't be overlooked.

The proposed 970,000 megalitre Urannah Dam would provide 103,000 megalitres of high priority water and enable numerous projects in surrounding towns to become viable.

All of this means vital jobs for our region - jobs in construction, operation and associated industries.

Bowen River Utilities, in partnership with Bowen Collinsville Enterprise, recently completed the Detailed Business Case for the Urannah Water Scheme and it returned a cost benefit ratio of 0.95 per cent - this is an impressive result for a dam.

However that figure doesn't even take into account the flow-on benefits and community prosperity that would come with this project.

When you look beyond the pure economics of a project of this size, it is the community benefits that are invaluable. Building the next generation of utility assets in our region will deliver significant jobs and growth for the area.

With 1200 construction jobs and 650 ongoing operational jobs, we need to expedite this project to ensure it forms part of North Queensland's economic recovery.

Michelle Landry with Member for Dawson George Christensen and Bowen River Utilities CEO John Cotter touring Collinsville near the Urannah Dam site.

Many of our traditional industries, like tourism, have been devastated by the pandemic however the Urannah Water Scheme will help our region recover in a timely manner.

I live in the best part of Queensland but I know that we can and should be doing better. Urannah Dam and the associated projects would deliver the benefits our region needs to be even better.

We hear politicians talk about "unlocking the potential of the North".

If the federal government are serious about this then we will look forward to their support in the upcoming federal budget.

Those interested in seeing this project delivered should get in touch with their federal and state members of parliament to vocalise their support.

Paul McLaughlin is the chairman of Bowen Collinsville Enterprise