Urgent advice for virus hotspot

Northern beaches residents have been given some vital health advice, as well as being told to stay home for the next three days.

As authorities continue their hunt for "patient zero" in NSW's latest COVID-19 outbreak, health authorities have recommended stricter measures to prevent a rise in cases over the weekend.

Residents in the Northern Beaches LGA have been asked today to wear a mask even when indoors for at least the next 72 hours, except when in your own home.

With the current number of cases standing at 28, NSW Health advised people to stay home this weekend.

Anyone in the state with even the mildest symptoms is being urged to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are returned.

People pictured waiting in line at the pop-up COVID clinic at Newport Community Centre. Picture: Monique Harmer

Along with the current advice, NSW Health issued a lengthy list on Friday afternoon specifying which venues were visited by confirmed cases.

A number of potential sites stretching from Sydney's northern beaches to Bondi Junction, Cronulla and Queensland were mentioned.

They include numerous places around the northern beaches, but also Cronulla RSL Club, Westfield Bondi Junction, a Turramurra hair salon, a Woolloomooloo restaurant and other venues and transport routes around Sydney.

The visits spanned the period between December 11 and December 16.

Countless streets across the northern beaches deserted, as the LGA enters its second day of 'staying at home' due to the COVID cluster. Picture: Julian Andrews

Sydneysiders have heeded the warnings overnight, with photos showing the northern beaches community in a "voluntary" lockdown as the state government responds to the outbreak of cases in the area.

The usually packed Manly Corso area was deserted on Friday night after 28 cases of coronavirus were linked to the beachside suburbs.

Across the northern beaches, the majority of pubs also opted to close. Beaches have been closed to the public.

Anyone who knows what Manly Corso would normally be like on the last Friday before Christmas knows how impressive this is.



Remember there is no lockdown. This is voluntary.

Manly is over 20km from Avalon.

Most people are doing the right thing. pic.twitter.com/bnFtLgXHaC — Carrick Ryan (@realCarrickRyan) December 18, 2020

The northern beaches coronavirus cluster stands at 28 cases, with authorities expected to announce more infections on Saturday morning.

The case numbers will be updated at 11am.

