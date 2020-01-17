Menu
URGENT APPEAL: Man with dementia missing after evening walk

17th Jan 2020 7:20 AM

POLICE have issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 87-year-old man who failed to return home from a walk at Maroochydore last night.

Robert Bygott left a Wharf St residence at 5.15pm to go for a walk, with police called when he never came home.

Police and family hold concern for Robert, who has dementia, decreased vision and walks with a walking frame, and are appealing for people in the local area to check their properties, yards and sheds.

Police and family conducted searches in the local areas throughout the night without any sightings of Robert.

Robert Bygott left a Wharf St, Maroochydore residence at 5.15pm yesterday to go for a walk, but he never came home
He is described as Caucasian, with a thin frail build, approximately 1.64m tall with short grey hair and brown eyes.

Robert was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, grey shorts, blue shoes and using his walking frame.

Anyone who has seen Robert or has any information which could help police is asked to immediately contact police.

Local police will be conducting searches of walkways, parklands, river and beach walks within close proximity to where Robert was last seen.

