Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mother Tenille Nichols and her two children are missing. Picture: Supplied
Mother Tenille Nichols and her two children are missing. Picture: Supplied
Breaking

Urgent appeal to locate missing mum and kids

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Nov 2019 7:15 PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for assistance to locate a mother and her two children, who were last seen several days ago leaving their Gold Coast home.

Tenille Nichols' young son is missing along with his mum and baby sister. Picture: Supplied
Tenille Nichols' young son is missing along with his mum and baby sister. Picture: Supplied

Tenille Nichols, 27, and her seven-year-old son and 10-month-old baby daughter left home on Angela Av in Coombabah in the morning of Tuesday, November 19, with the intention to drive to the Sunshine Coast for a few days.

Tenille's family and friends have not heard from her and say that type of behaviour is out of character for the young mum. 

Police hold serious concerns for the trio's safety and wellbeing.

Tenille was driving a 2012 silver Nissan Dualis station wagon with Queensland registration 606 XHP when she embarked on her journey on Tuesday.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 167cms tall with a slim build and long dark hair.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Tenille and her children are urged to immediately contact police.

Anyone who has sighted the vehicle is also asked to immediately contact Policelink on 131444.

editors picks missing police tenille nichols

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate raises a return to shire divisional representation

        premium_icon Candidate raises a return to shire divisional representation

        News Another Noosa candidate shows her hand for March election.

        Celebrate the end of school with ‘fun-draiser’

        Celebrate the end of school with ‘fun-draiser’

        News Pomona in the Park is almost here again with the popular twilight event a family...

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        Royal ‘diamond’ cheers for 60th anniversary

        News Queen Elizabeth and a who’s-who list have acknowledged Keith and Valda’s who are...

        Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        premium_icon Cool music to drop in at surfing fest

        News Noosa Surfing Festival to party with The Drop Festival to kick of WSL tour.