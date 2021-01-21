An urgent recall has been issued for six leg ham products produced in South Australia and sold across the country after listeria was discovered.

O'Brien's Wholesale Meats detected the bacteria during routine testing, and is now working to remove any potentially affected product from supply.

Anyone who has already purchased the contaminated product is urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The affected products have been sold at various Foodland, IGA and other independent butchers and continental delicatessens in South Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Victoria.

In a statement, Food Standards Australia said listeria "may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems."

The Department for Health and Wellbeing's Acting Director, Food and Controlled Drugs Branch, Karen Ferres, said no cases of listeria have been reported to SA Health linked to the product.

"While many people exposed to listeria often have only mild illness it can become more serious in at-risk groups, so all South Australians at-risk should avoid eating the product," Ms Ferres said.

"As a precaution, we recommend anyone who has purchased any of the listed O'Brien's leg hams to not eat it and either return it to the place of purchase, or discard it."

The affected hams have been available for sale since December 2020:

Full boneless leg ham (various weights), use by March 24, 2021; April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021

Champagne leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021

Half leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021

Full leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021

Half boneless leg ham (various weights), use by April 6, 2021

Third leg ham (various weights), use by April 5, 2021.

Originally published as Urgent ham recall over listeria fears