Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Urgent ham recall over listeria fears

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
21st Jan 2021 7:14 AM

 

An urgent recall has been issued for six leg ham products produced in South Australia and sold across the country after listeria was discovered.

O'Brien's Wholesale Meats detected the bacteria during routine testing, and is now working to remove any potentially affected product from supply.

Anyone who has already purchased the contaminated product is urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The affected products have been sold at various Foodland, IGA and other independent butchers and continental delicatessens in South Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Victoria.

In a statement, Food Standards Australia said listeria "may cause illness in pregnant women and their unborn babies, the elderly and people with low immune systems."

The Department for Health and Wellbeing's Acting Director, Food and Controlled Drugs Branch, Karen Ferres, said no cases of listeria have been reported to SA Health linked to the product.

"While many people exposed to listeria often have only mild illness it can become more serious in at-risk groups, so all South Australians at-risk should avoid eating the product," Ms Ferres said.

"As a precaution, we recommend anyone who has purchased any of the listed O'Brien's leg hams to not eat it and either return it to the place of purchase, or discard it."

The affected hams have been available for sale since December 2020:

  • Full boneless leg ham (various weights), use by March 24, 2021; April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021
  • Champagne leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021
  • Half leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021
  • Full leg ham (various weights), use by April 1, 2021; April 6, 2021
  • Half boneless leg ham (various weights), use by April 6, 2021
  • Third leg ham (various weights), use by April 5, 2021.

Originally published as Urgent ham recall over listeria fears

editors picks food safety ham recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Premium Content ‘Plenty out there’: Sharp showers to hang around

        Weather “14mm in an hour”: The “short, sharp” bursts of heavy rainfall that have drenched the Coast are expected to hang around over coming days.

        Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Premium Content Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Crime An osteopath who raped his long-term client plans a big move

        Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Premium Content Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Netball Sunshine Coast Lightning squad get back into training ahead of the 2021 Super...