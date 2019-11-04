Urgent plea to drive safely as busy period looms

CRASH: In October a man wastrapped in his vehicle after a serious head on crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd.

NOOSA motorists are being urged to take care on the roads as schoolies week and the summer holiday period approaches.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said October had been one of the worst months for fatal crashes so far this year, with 23 people killed on Queensland roads.

“They will head towards Christmas mourning the loss of loved ones and people they hold dear,” Mr Bailey said.

“Our authorities will investigate those crashes, and those investigations will determine if there is something we can do to prevent them from happening again, but these tragedies are a reminder to all of us that taking safety on the road for granted can change lives forever.”

Mr Bailey appealed to drivers and passengers to respect each other on the road and follow simple safety rules.

“We’re getting close to that time of year where we start to have Christmas parties and take holidays where driving long distances might be involved,” Mr Bailey said.

“The Fatal Five - speeding, distraction, alcohol and drugs, fatigue and not wearing a seatbelt continue to be the major causes of death on our roads.

“If you’re planning to drink, nominate your Lift Legend, that person who will do the driving and get you home safely. Put the phone in the glovebox or set it to Do Not Disturb so you’re not distracted by it.

“These are easy choices and things to consider before you get behind the wheel that could save your life, or the life of someone else.”

As of October 31, 184 people had been killed on state roads.