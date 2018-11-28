Menu
Login
Major fires have caused mass evacuations in central Queensland
Major fires have caused mass evacuations in central Queensland Mike Knott
Breaking

URGENT: Rules Beach residents must leave now: Premier

28th Nov 2018 9:50 AM

RULES Beach residents have been told to leave now with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning that bushfires are likely to breach containment lines.

 Ms Palaszczuk said some Rules Beach residents were refusing to leave despite a likely wind change dramatically increasing the fire risk.

"There are around 50 houses that we know of in Rules Beach where residents are refusing to leave," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"My message to the residents of Rules Beach is very clear: you need to leave now.

"The reason you need to leave now is that we may not be able to rescue you after the fire breaches the containment line.

"Even if you are on the beach, the wind conditions are so dangerous we will not be able to send people in to remove you."

More Stories

deepwater deepwater fires editors picks gladstone rules beach
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    This one's not your average yoga event

    This one's not your average yoga event

    News Want to do yoga and pick your own ingredients for a post-workout smoothie? This event might be for you

    • 28th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    Poets and songwriters bring show to Majestic

    News Words@play open-mic, spoken-word group is coming to Pomona

    50 years of your Noosa News

    50 years of your Noosa News

    News Celebrate the past 50 years of Noosa with this commemorative book

    A soulful remembrance

    A soulful remembrance

    News Monument to symbolise domestic violence victims along Noosa River

    Local Partners