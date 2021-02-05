Urgent virus warning for four Qld suburbs

Fragments of coronavirus have been detected in four south east Queensland sewage catchments as health authorities monitor other cases in NSW and Victoria.

Queensland Acting chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett announced on Tuesday traces of the virus were detected in the Gold Coast catchments of Pimpama, Coombabah and Merrimac.

Additional fragments were found in a sewage catchment in Loganholme, south of Brisbane.

No new cases were recorded overnight but Dr Bennett encouraged residents of the Gold Coast and neighbouring Logan to be alert for any symptoms.

Dr Bennett said it was not clear whether the detections relate to previous cases who shed viral fragments for months after no longer being infectious, but still urged people to stay alert for any symptoms.

"While it's possible that these detections relate to previous COVID-19 cases who can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious, it is concerning that there have been three detections on the Gold Coast over the same testing period," Dr Bennett said.

"If there is a case we are not yet aware of, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread."

No new cases were recorded in NSW and Victoria overnight.

Investigations are continuing by NSW Health if a person who tested positive two days after completing their mandatory hotel quarantine period was infectious while in the community.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Tuesday morning a second hotel quarantine worker, who was based at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn quarantine site, had been diagnosed with the highly contagious UK variant of COVID-19.

The Premier also revealed a confirmed case in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine had been transferred to hospital and was in intensive care.

Dr Bennett said Queensland's health team was continuing to monitor the situations with the southern states.

"The hotel quarantine worker in Victoria has been confirmed as infectious while in the community, and I encourage anyone who has been in Victoria since February 5 to check the list of venues attended by this case and follow the health advice," she said.

She said anyone who has been in NSW since February 2 should check the list of venues attended by the latest case and follow the health advice.

Click on the following links for a full list of venues of concern in NSW and Victoria.

