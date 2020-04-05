Both the United Kingdom and the United States have recorded their deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

In the UK, another 708 deaths were reported on Saturday as people were told to stay inside despite warm, sunny weather. The youngest victim was a five-year-old child.

In the US, more than 1300 people died in just one day, raising its total death toll to 7163. More than 30,000 new cases were also confirmed for the first time, pushing its total number of infections above 273,000.

Meanwhile Europe's strict lockdown measures appear to be taking effect, with promising new figures coming out of Spain and Italy.

More than one million cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 181 countries and more than 60,000 people have died.

Originally published as US deaths exceeds 1300 in a single day

US death toll exceeds 1300 in a single day

Phoebe Loomes

The United States registered the record highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day after more than 1300 people died in a 24 hour period.

The previous record was set in Italy on March 27, when it reported 969 deaths over a single day. The US recorded 1,399 deaths on Saturday, according to AAP.

Across the US, more than 8100 people have now been killed by the coronavirus.

The number of total deaths rose in New York State to 3565 on Saturday, the governor said, up from 2935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there.

The state has now recorded 113,704 positive cases - 63,306 in New York City, where 2,624 have died - just 6,000 short of hard-hit Italy's total number of cases.

In his daily briefing Governor Andrew Cuomo said infections could peak in the state in anywhere from four to 14 days, an ever-moving target that will test the already taxed health system's capacity to handle a significant influx of sick patients.

"Part of me would like to be at the apex and just let's do it. But there's part of me that says it's good that we're not at the apex because we're not yet ready," the governor said.

He added that the federal government will now staff and equip the overflow hospital at Manhattan's Javits Center for treatment of those infected with coronavirus. The facility can take a total 2,500 patients.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000. To date, there have been more than 8,100 deaths in the US, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths.

- With wires

UK records deadliest day

Alle McMahon

Another 708 people have died of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom - it's largest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

It brings Britain's total number of deaths to 4,353, with more than 41,000 cases confirmed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The youngest victim announced on Saturday was just five years old, according to NHS England.

The child is now believed to be the youngest coronavirus death in Europe after a 12-year-old girl passed away in Belgium earlier this week.

Britain's death toll has been steadily increasing at more than 500 deaths a day this week and the country is bracing for an expected peak in the next week to 10 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in self-isolation after developing mild symptoms of the disease, ordered a three-week lockdown of the country on March 23 to try to cut infections.

But there has been concern that warmer weather forecast for this weekend could tempt people from their homes to green spaces and public parks.

"I just urge you not to do that," Johnson said in a video message on Friday.

"Please, please stick with the guidance now."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned against any relaxation in social distancing. "If we do, people will die," he told a daily briefing on the government's response on Friday.

Meanwhile the United States' death toll has risen to more than 7,163 after another 1000 deaths were reported.

More than 30,000 new cases were also confirmed for the first time.

- With wires