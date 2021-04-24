Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.
Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.
Crime

Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 for George Floyd murder

24th Apr 2021 9:06 AM

Sacked US police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 for the murder of African American George Floyd in a case that sparked nationwide anti-racism protests.

The Hennepin County District Court in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis, where handcuffed Floyd died last May as Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, said in its online schedule that the white ex-cop will be sentenced at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT).

...

Originally published as US ex-cop Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 for George Floyd murder

george floyd murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Premium Content No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Crime The case of a young man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Noosa has been described as “horrific” in court.

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        Community A new 92.7 Mix FM and Sunshine Coast Daily campaign is on a quest to celebrate the...

        10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Premium Content 10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Health COVID-19 fragments detected in Noosa’s wastewater treatment plant.

        Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Premium Content Rug up: Coast’s temperatures ready to dip overnight

        Weather Overnight temperatures across the Sunshine Coast are set to drop