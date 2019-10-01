Menu
Login
News

US man charged with being Chinese agent

1st Oct 2019 6:18 AM

A naturalised Unites States citizen working as a tour guide in the San Francisco area has been charged with being an agent of the Chinese government.

Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, was taken into custody on Friday in Hayward, California, and was denied bail during an initial court appearance before a US magistrate judge that same day, federal prosecutors said at a Monday morning news conference.

"The conduct charged in this case alleges a combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology," US Attorney David Anderson said.

"Defendant Xuehua (Edward) Peng is charged with executing dead drops, delivering payments, and personally carrying to Beijing, China, secure digital cards containing classified information related to the national security of the United States," Anderson said.

Peng, 56, is not accused of obtaining the classified information from the US government himself, but is charged with acting as a courier who between October 2015 and June 2018 left money at "dead drops" in hotel rooms in US cities and picked up secure digital cards.

He then allegedly travelled to Bejing with those cards to deliver them to his handlers in the Chinese government, according to the criminal complaint.

Peng, who works as a tour and sight-seeing operator for Chinese tourists in the Bay Area, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $US250,000 ($A370,538) fine if convicted, prosecutors said.

He has been ordered to return to court in San Francisco on October 2.

More Stories

america china spy

Top Stories

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Education Plastic is far from fantastic in Noosa according to its peak tourism body which is leading an industry charge to ditch resorts stocking single-use throwaway bottles.

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little soggy

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little...

    News Noosa weather outlook is looking not too shabby

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    Help future proof your job with 3D edge

    News Noosa Council 3D printing looks to be a real winner

    Shark’s fatal Noosa mauling remains etched on John’s memory

    Shark’s fatal Noosa mauling remains etched on John’s memory

    News Memories of Noosa shark attack lives on with lifesaver