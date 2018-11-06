Menu
Politics

US names new ambassador to Australia

by Paul Osborne
6th Nov 2018 4:12 PM

A FORMER legal adviser to Ronald Reagan has been nominated as the next United States ambassador to Australia.

US President Donald Trump has nominated distinguished lawyer Arthur Culvahouse Jr to fill the post vacated by John Berry in September 2016.

A White House statement issued on Tuesday said 70-year-old Mr Culvahouse, from Tennessee, is currently chair emeritus to O'Melveny & Myers, an international law firm.

He previously served as counsel to President Ronald Reagan and has been on a range of boards and commissions.

President Trump hired Mr Culvahouse to vet his election running mate.

It was confirmed in April that Admiral Harry Harris, who was initially earmarked to take on the ambassador role in Canberra, was to instead be posted as US envoy to South Korea.

