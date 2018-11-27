Nude models hired to sell house

A Texan real estate agent has taken the drastic step of hiring semi-nude models to help sell houses. Picture: Instagram @pottymouthedagent

AN AMERICAN real estate agent has sparked controversy after hiring scantily-clad fitness models to star in racy property photos.

Agent Kristin Gyldenege from Texas in the United States stumbled on the unorthodox idea after failing to attract buyers for a home she considered to be ideal for a young couple for more than a month.

The new, three-bedroom home, which is listed for $US230,000 ($AU318,688), is touted as an "entertainer's dream" with huge bedrooms, a master retreat and even an extra lot next door thrown in - but even with all those sweeteners, interest was lagging.

So Ms Gyldenege decided to hire one male and one female semi-nude model to pose in a series of pictures throughout the home which were then posted on its listing on the Houston Associated of Realtors website.

And while the home is still on the market, the move looks like it might pay off, with six potential buyers visiting the home in just one day last week, Ms Gyldenege told radio station KTRK.

In one photo, the woman is seen sorting laundry wearing black underwear and a white top.

In another, she leans over a kitchen counter seductively as the male model cooks, wearing only an apron.

Others show the couple lounging in the kitchen, walking up the stairs and even giving each other topless massages.

The pictures were eventually taken down from the website following a slew of complaints.

However, Ms Gyldenege has shared some of the pictures on her Instagram account using the handle @pottymouthedagent.

Despite the complaints, Ms Gyldenege told KTRK any publicity was good publicity.

"When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like, 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it'," she said.

"We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope."

She also explained to theHouston Chronicle that the current owners had consented to the racy pictures in a bid to attract attention.

"I didn't want anything slutty," she said. "I wanted to represent a young couple who was on top of their game all the way around and who had just moved into this great house."

Ms Gyldenege also told the publication nearly 20,000 people viewed the listing within 24 hours of posting the risque photos - compared with fewer than 1000 in the first 40 days the house was on the market.

"In the end, that's what matters - doing what's best for my client," she said.

"(Potential buyers) may not look like (the models), but if they think they could look like that in this house, they would be more attracted to at least see it."

Ms Gyldenege told Cover Images she knew the pictures would be controversial, but that "we all know that sex sells".

She said buyers may have been put off originally as the area had experienced flooding in the past, although the neighbourhood the home is located within was not at risk.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house features an open-concept kitchen and an eat-in breakfast bar with all appliances included such as washer, dryer, fridge, stove and microwave.

