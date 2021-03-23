Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Colorado police responding to reports of active shooter at supermarket
Colorado police responding to reports of active shooter at supermarket
Crime

US rocked by horror mass shooting

by Rohan Smith
23rd Mar 2021 8:56 AM

Police in Boulder, Colorado are responding to an "active shooter" situation at a busy supermarket.

Reports from local media say a man opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store at 2.49pm local time.

The Boulder Police Department wrote on Twitter: "ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route."

 

 

 

Pictures from the scene show several windows of the store have been shattered. Social media has also been sharing images of a shirtless white man with a beard being escorted by police.

He has blood running down his right leg.

A video from the scene shows multiple bodies on the ground outside the store and a body just inside the front entrance.

TV footage police helping multiple people to safety after they had cleared the area

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said: "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.''

 

A man is escorted by police with blood down his right leg. Picture: Fox News
A man is escorted by police with blood down his right leg. Picture: Fox News

James Bentz told the Denver Post he was inside the store when the shooting started. He said he heard a series of pops.

"I was then at the front of a stampede," he said.

To escape, the 57-year-old ran to the loading dock where a number of people were taking care of older customers.

"It seemed like all of us had imagined we'd be in a situation like this at some point in our lives," Bentz said.

 

- More to come.

Originally published as US rocked by horror mass shooting

More Stories

colorado crime editors picks us shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        Premium Content Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        News Find out why a will, found after a 92yo Gympie man’s death, wasn’t enough for his partner of 17 years to secure the property.

        ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Crime Bizarre actions of frangipani thief have been labelled as cowardly

        Curra labourer threw saucepan of water over partner, 9yo son

        Premium Content Curra labourer threw saucepan of water over partner, 9yo son

        Crime The 42-year-old man threw the water during a heated argument while the woman lay on...

        Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Premium Content Two in ICU as COVID-19 shots start at GPs

        Health Two in Qld ICUs with COVID-19 as Australia begins Phase 1B rollout