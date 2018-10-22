Bolt low-balled in contract mess

Usain Bolt has repoprtedly received a contract offer from the Mariners. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP)

USAIN Bolt's contract offer with the Central Coast Mariners is reportedly worth just $150,000 for one season with the A-League club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the first-discussed $3 million contract offer value has been largely wiped out in the deal reportedly offered to Bolt over the weekend.

It was first reported during the Mariners' season-opening 1-1 draw with Brisbane that the Mariners have offered the Jamaican sprint king a full-time contract.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion's manager Ricky Simms confirmed the offer had been tabled.

However, the situation became clouded within hours after Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said he had no knowledge of any contract being offered to Bolt.

It has since emerged that Bolt's offer for $150,000 would see him earn less than more than half of his teammates after the FFA baulked on a $750,000 promotional top-up payment.

Usain Bolt doesn’t need the extra coin.

The 32-year-old scored twice against non-A-League opponents in a pre-season trial game but has received mixed reviews since joining the Gosford-based club in a deal that has captured the attention of the sporting world.

Mulvey appeared to question his own club's recruitment policy when he questioned Bolt's ability to challenge for a spot in the Mariner's front three.

"I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world," Mulvey said.

"But you have a look at our frontline today and you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?"

A-League commentator Simon Hill also criticised the Mariner's flirtation with Bolt, declaring the club needs to take the league seriously.

"I've been against this particular experiment from day one," Hill said.

"I think it's great that he's brought publicity to the league, but if anybody is seriously trying to tell me that Usain Bolt can break into that Mariners team, they are having a laugh.

"I just don't think he's at the standard required, however, that may not be the primary consideration here.

"If that were to happen, it opens up a can of worms really. Who's next, Roger Federer? Tiger Woods? We've got to treat our league seriously."

Socceroos great Robbie Slater, however, said $150,000 seems an appropriate amount for Bolt to earn in his rookie season of professional football.

"Well, if he signs and it's about $150,000, that's about correct," Slater said.

"If you want to be a footballer, yeah, that's great, follow your dreams, but it shouldn't be about the money."