USC cancels classes at Noosa campus

THE University of the Sunshine Coast’s Noosa campus at The J will suspend classes for one week (March 23-27) to transition to technology-enabled learning and teaching as part of its response to the coronavirus epidemic.

USC’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot has notified students and staff of the planned pause at all its campuses to allow for the development of resources to be delivered via technology in environments where people can maintain social distancing measures.

“To assist the government’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland campuses for one week from Monday 23 March,” Professor Elliot said.

“This includes all lectures, tutorial, lab classes, fieldwork, online assessments and all exams (both on campus and online) that were scheduled to occur next week.”

Prof Elliot said suspending classes for a week would enable USC to redesign face-to-face teaching and assessments to modes that do not require students’ personal attendance on campus.

“All our campuses will remain open,” he said.

“The library and study spaces will be operating and staff will be working, with additional hygiene and sanitation measures as well as enhanced social distancing measures.

“We recognise that for some of our students, food services on campus are also vital. These will remain operating, again with additional hygiene, sanitation and social distancing measures implemented.”

Prof Elliot said USC students would receive details this week regarding new arrangements for their remote learning and teaching and assessments.