Menu
Login
USC Psychology graduate Jessica Doak.
USC Psychology graduate Jessica Doak. Reed Graduation Services
News

USC graduate finds her dream career

1st Jun 2019 10:00 AM

NEW USC Psychology graduate Jessica Doak is now using her knowledge of brain mechanics to help assess children with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

Jessica recently graduated from USC with a Master of Psychology (Clinical) and has gained employment at Griffith University as a psychologist and senior research assistant while completing her clinical registrar endorsement.

"I see clients of the Queensland Health Child Development Service and conduct neuro- developmental assessments of children who may have FASD,” the 31-year-old said..

"I assist with larger FASD research projects and will soon start a day a week in private practice offering therapeutic services.”

It's a dream career for Jessica, who has had a wide range of jobs (bar manager, body piercer, stable hand) and even wider range of hobbies (competitive roller derby, horse riding, music, art).

"I wanted a career that was diverse, challenging, meaningful, and something that I could see myself doing 30 years from now,” she said.

"I wanted to understand the science behind why humans think and behave in certain ways. I find the mechanics of the brain and the mind pretty fascinating.

"My family also has a strong history of neurodegenerative illness which prompted me to understand the brain more.”

Jessica said she was enjoying the critical and divergent thinking required of her assessment role, and the opportunity to continue learning.

She said her knowledge of ethics, gained during the USC degree, was vital in the workplace.

"Identifying potential ethical dilemmas and planning how to manage or avoid them was drilled in from the get-go, and it is so important in psychological practice.”

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Gatsby-inspired night of fun for Katie Rose hospice

    Gatsby-inspired night of fun for Katie Rose hospice

    News Girl Friday plays at glamorous charity fundraiser

    Montesorri Noosa set to move into high school

    Montesorri Noosa set to move into high school

    Breaking Noosa school ready to expand

    Derek lifts into world records

    Derek lifts into world records

    News At 80 years old, this powerlifting champ is a world record holder

    Noosa Pirate set to strike a blow against Blues in Origin

    Noosa Pirate set to strike a blow against Blues in Origin

    News Noosa Pirate talent makes it to the top