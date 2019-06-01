USC graduate finds her dream career

NEW USC Psychology graduate Jessica Doak is now using her knowledge of brain mechanics to help assess children with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

Jessica recently graduated from USC with a Master of Psychology (Clinical) and has gained employment at Griffith University as a psychologist and senior research assistant while completing her clinical registrar endorsement.

"I see clients of the Queensland Health Child Development Service and conduct neuro- developmental assessments of children who may have FASD,” the 31-year-old said..

"I assist with larger FASD research projects and will soon start a day a week in private practice offering therapeutic services.”

It's a dream career for Jessica, who has had a wide range of jobs (bar manager, body piercer, stable hand) and even wider range of hobbies (competitive roller derby, horse riding, music, art).

"I wanted a career that was diverse, challenging, meaningful, and something that I could see myself doing 30 years from now,” she said.

"I wanted to understand the science behind why humans think and behave in certain ways. I find the mechanics of the brain and the mind pretty fascinating.

"My family also has a strong history of neurodegenerative illness which prompted me to understand the brain more.”

Jessica said she was enjoying the critical and divergent thinking required of her assessment role, and the opportunity to continue learning.

She said her knowledge of ethics, gained during the USC degree, was vital in the workplace.

"Identifying potential ethical dilemmas and planning how to manage or avoid them was drilled in from the get-go, and it is so important in psychological practice.”