USC study backs oyster trial for Noosa

Artificial oyster reefs being put to the test in Noosa.

A NOOSA oyster reef study trial has been declared a success despite the final research report revealing 10 of the 14 artificial reefs in the river had to be removed and dumped at the public tip in February due to damage.

The final Bringing Fish Life Back to Noosa report, released by the University of the Sunshine Coast research team, found that the "Noosa River oyster restoration project has set the standard globally for quantifying, and subsequently optimising restoration actions”.

This is despite the reefs over the busy December to January school holiday period suffering severe damage from boat motor strikes and anchor damage to the point where they were split open.

Noosa Council is spending $1.2 million of ratepayers' money to back the next stage of the fish restoration project implemented by the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation to upscale artificial reefs for oyster production.

Among the key findings by the USC was that the "oyster reef structures” attracted and grew oysters "that will eventually develop into self-sustaining oyster reefs”.

The reefs, while they were functioning, augmented fish species richness 1.4 times, increased harvestable fish abundance 1.8 times and doubled predation while scavenging around the reefs increased 1.5 times.

The individual reef units made of old oyster shells in coir mesh bags were raised above the river bottom to mimic the original oyster reefs and promote natural spat (baby oyster) growth.

USC scientists found "significant spat settlement and oyster growth at all oyster reef restoration sites”.

However this had not progressed to the stage of covering the coir bags or binding the old shells together.

The report concluded "these oyster growth results are a positive sign for the likely success of the reefs” in the "near future”.

"Two of the four monitoring targets reported on here have been fully met, the third relating to oyster growth is tracking very favourably with the criteria likely to be met in the coming years,” the report said.

The USC study has found the three artificial oyster reefs in the Noosa River most isolated from boat traffic were the most intact.

However, two of the coir mesh reefs did not have the highest oyster growth development. The third reef, number 13, however, did have the highest growth levels.

"Despite the positive outcomes from the 2018 monitoring report, we identified substantial damage to the oyster restoration units following the Christmas and New Year holidays,” the USC report said of other locations.

"This resulted in the coir mesh bags being split open, with oyster shells being spilled throughout the restoration area.

"There appeared to be an increase in the theft of the marker buoys that were placed on the corners of the restoration area to warn boats of the reef locations.

"A decision was made by the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation to remove 10 oyster reef restoration sites from the Noosa River.”

In January the council decided to partner with The Nature Conservancy to jointly fund the next stage of the oyster restoration. TNC is looking to source a further $1.2 million from the public and private sector.

At the time, Mayor Tony Wellington said: "This is a rare opportunity to work with the world's most trusted conservation organisation on a major local project”.

"Add in the $1.2 million being offered, thanks to a philanthropic donation by the Thomas Foundation, and we were faced with an offer too good to refuse. The big winner here will be the Noosa environment.”