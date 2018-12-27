USDJ star set to play free gig with Noosa rapper

NOOSA Rapper T-Dub is pushing the boundaries again but this time he's pulled off a free gig with former American DMC World Champion DJ Rectangle tomorrow in Maroochydore.

T-Dub aka Tony Woodrow, who made headlines for a world record breaking 200 modified cars in the one video clip for his song Cruisin, said DJ Rectangle is not only a Grammy Award nominated producer, he's worked with major artists like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent. They will be appearing on the same bill at the Spinners Bar and Bowl Ten Pin Party from 2pm with free prizes and giveaways.

"He's actually doing a huge event on New Year's Eve in Brisbane and I was booked to be doing the headline support back but I've got prior commitments.”

"He's made time to come up Saturday and it's all for the kids.”

There will be VIP tickets for sale for the event and T-Dub said the first 10 Noosa News readers to front up to the door at the 37 Duporth Ave event venue will receive these special tickets for free.