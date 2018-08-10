Menu
Usher will bring the hits at the super-sized RNB Fridays concerts this year. Pic: Sony
Music

Usher headlining RNB Fridays 2018

by Cameron Adams
10th Aug 2018 3:30 PM

USHER will headline this year's RNB Fridays concert, which has been upgraded from arenas to stadium and showgrounds.

Usher will be joined by Lil Jon (Turn Down For What, Get Low) plus Salt N Pepa (Push It, Let's Talk About Sex, Whatta Man, Shoop), T Pain (I'm 'n Luv Wit a Stripper, Buy You a Drank), Trey Songs (Say Aah, Bottom's Up), Eve (Who's That Girl, Let Me Blow Ya Mind, Gangsta Lovin'), Naughty by Nature (OPP, Hip Hop Hooray), Ginuwine (Pony), Estelle (1980, American Boy) and Next (Wifey, Too Close) as well as host Fatman Scoop.

 

 

Salt N Pepa are upping the female factor on the RNB Friday line up. Pic: Supplied
Usher's hits include Yeah (with Lil Jon), You Make Me Wanna, U Remind Me, OMG, Love In This Club, U Got It Bad, Burn, DJ's Got Us Fallin' In Love, U-Turn, U Got It Bad, Caught Up, Confessions, My Boo, Climax, Scream, Without You and Pop Ya Collar. He has not toured Australia since 2011.

One more high profile international act will be announced at a later date.

RNB Fridays will play nib Stadium in Perth on November 9, Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on November 10, Adelaide Showgrounds on November 11, Brisbane Showgrounds on November 16 and Sydney's Spotless Stadium on November 17.

Ginuwine will play Pony for you. Pic: Supplied
There will be no sideshows for any of the acts this year, tickets start at $109.90 with gold, platinum and premium options available.

Tickets go on sale Monday August 20 with details at RNBFridaysLive.com

The RNB Fridays concerts grew from the Hit radio network dedicating Fridays to '80s and '90s R&B songs.

Last year the franchise also extended to shows at wineries.

Eve is headed back down under. Pic: Supplied
