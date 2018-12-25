Using head helps koalas in Noosa battle to survive

WORK will soon start on revegetating the 2400ha of former forestry lease land in Yurol and Ringtail Forests, which has been purchased for a valuable green conservation corridor.

Noosa Landcare in partnership with the Queensland Koala Crusaders will undertake the plantings after a landmark deal brokered by Noosa Parks Association, Noosa Council and the Queensland Department of Environment and Science with HQPlantations.

This invaluable habitat connection will transition to national park in the next 10years.

"We look forward to working with Noosa Landcare and Queensland Koala Crusaders,” council chief executive officer Brett de Chastel said.

The Noosa project has also attracted the attention of company The Body Shop's World Bio-Bridge Mission, which donates a percentage of product sales towards conservation around the world.

"We applaud The Body Shop for joining us as we undertake this significant project for koalas in Noosa,” Mr de Chastel said.

The Body Shop Australia's Shannon Chrisp said the company was determined to contribute to the project in Noosa in an area that is koala habitat.

"The 're-wilding' project will help protect the country's diminishing population of koalas who are under threat following decades of deforestation, and enable the threatened koala population to eventually thrive again,” she said.

The Queensland Koala Crusaders is one of two recipients of the donations from The Body Shop's World Bio-Bridge Mission, with the company now launching a koala hair wrap and a koala headband to support this green project through its stores and online.

Half of the total price will be donated to the Queensland Koala Crusaders.

Queensland Koala Crusaders president Meghan Halverson said these products would make a great add-in to Christmas stockings and would help finance the rehabilitation works on ex-exotic pine forest areas, initially in Ringtail Forest off McKinnonDr at Ringtail Creek.

"We aim to commence project works on the ground around March 2019, with a goal to undertake infill planting to re-establish eucalypts over 70ha this financial year,” MsHalverson said.

Noosa Landcare general manager Phil Moran said the site already had great regrowth occurring.

"However there is a distinct absence of eucalypt recruitment due to the site being under pine for a long time.”

Peter Gardiner