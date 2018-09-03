USQ's agriculture tech up for top gong

TOP GONG: USQ is up for an award for technology it developed with agriculture industry leader John Deere.

TOP GONG: USQ is up for an award for technology it developed with agriculture industry leader John Deere. Contributed

USQ has been named a finalist at the Knowledge Commercialisation Australasia Awards for commercialising agricultural technology with leading agricultural machinery company John Deere.

The global partnership is enabling USQ research to help lift farm productivity and develop the next generation of agricultural technologies - including machine automation and control, such as automated weed management systems and driverless tractors.

Weeds are one of the most significant environmental threats to Australia, costing up to $4 billion each year and apart from savings associated with reducing the volume of herbicide applied, selective spraying systems will reduce the risk of herbicide resistance.

The technology, originally funded through a combination of industry research projects between Sugar Research Australia, Cotton Research Development Corporation, Horticulture Innovation Australia and USQ, has been included as part of a global commercialisation strategy by John Deere.