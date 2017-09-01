Ute a lucky catch for a hooked mark

MILESTONE: Triple M's John McKenny and Cooroy's Mark O'Farrell with Gavin Moore and Mark Dillon of Madills.

KEEN fisherman Mark O'Farrell of Cooroy thought he had landed something special when he purchased a LandCruiser some six months back from John Madill Toyota at Noosaville.

Mark admits he loves his fishing, but little did he know his four-wheel drive purchase also hooked him a special bonus.

He was a little surprised to be told that Triple M Holdings, which supplies all the trays for the Toyotas, had been keeping an eye on their sales for a special occasion.

It seems that Mark picked up the 500,000th Triple M tray ever built and general manager John McKenny was keen to reward his patronage - but not to the extent the satisfied customer jokingly suggested.

"I thought they were going to buy me a new car,” Mark said.

But he was instead thankful to be gifted some special plaques, a new fishing Esky and a water tank that fits under the tray to make chasing the big ones that much more better equipped and comfortable.

Gavin Moore of John Madill Toyota said Triple M Holdings was a major supplier of trays in Queensland.

"Triple M are pretty much the builders of the finest trays - most manufacturers use them.

"It's just the work they put into them. They put the technology into them.”

Mr McKenny said this was the company's 50th year in business.

"We started building furniture components and we've been doing trays for about 43 years now and we don't think we'll take another 40 years to reach a million - maybe another 10,” Mr McKenny said.