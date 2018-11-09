Ute better catch this climb special

Trent Livingstone, commercial vehicles sales manager at Cricks Volkswagen, with the racing VW Amarok V6 set to offer thrill rides at Noosa Hill Climb.

Trent Livingstone, commercial vehicles sales manager at Cricks Volkswagen, with the racing VW Amarok V6 set to offer thrill rides at Noosa Hill Climb. Iain Curry

NOOSA'S famed hill climb racing event has seen its fair share of interesting vehicles across its 21 years, but never before a racing double cab ute.

Crick's Volkswagen Sunshine Coast has snared the brand's race-prepared Amarok V6 one-tonner to race against the clock at this weekend's event, and it may be quicker than you'd think.

"It has done the World Time Attack Challenge at Eastern Creek, and went two seconds faster around the track than the benchmark VW Golf GTI hot hatch,” said Trent Livingstone, commercial vehicles sales manager at Cricks Volkswagen.

"It also lapped Bathurst in under three minutes, so it will open people's eyes to how quick these Amaroks are.”

To honour the arrival of VW's Amarok V6 Ultimate - the most powerful double cab ute in the one-tonne segment - the racing ute has been given a tune to match the new car's 200kW overboost power and mighty 580Nm of torque.

The ute's been lowered and given better brakes, while the interior has been stripped, racing seats added, and bumper, spare wheel, mud guards and shrouds removed to save weight.

THRILL: Trent Livingstone with the racing VW Amarok V6 set to offer rides at Noosa Hill Climb. Iain Curry

To raise money for the Sunshine Coast Prostate Cancer Support Group, Cricks will auction off passenger rides up Noosa's 1.5km fearsome hill climb, sitting beside a CAMS-registered driver for a once-in-a-lifetime thrill ride.

Spectators can expect around 140 racing cars to tackle the Gyndier Dr test of speed and bravery, with an open pit lane allowing easy access to cars and drivers.

SuperUtes driver and Hastings Street's Miss Moneypenny's bar owner Ben Walsh will campaign his 2016 BMW M2 alongside other moderns such as a 2017 Ford Mustang, 2015 Mercedes-AMG A45 and 2016 Lotus Exige.

The Noosa Hill Climb is widely regarded as the toughest in Australia with its 14 testing corners through Tewantin's State forest, fringed with unforgiving concrete barriers, rock walls and gum trees.

A pre-event street parade and car display will be held from 3.30pm-4.30pm today along Hastings St, Noosa Heads. Many competing cars will be on show to give locals and visitors a taste of the racing to come.

Racing action starts at 8.30am tomorrow and on Sunday, with tickets available daily.