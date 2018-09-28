Menu
A ute can be seen poking out of Ross Creek. Police are waiting for the tide to recede to investigate how it ended up there. Photo: Dane Hallam
Offbeat

Ute in creek remains a mystery to solve

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Sep 2018 9:17 AM

A UTE has ended up in a creek in the heart of Townsville.

Townsville police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said police were notified of the car in Ross Creek, between Charters Towers Rd and Boundary St, this morning.

As to how it ended up in there remains a mystery.

Sen Sgt Matheson said police were waiting for the tide to drop this afternoon to remove the vehicle and determine if it was stolen.

He said it did not appear anyone was inside the vehicle.

Dane Hallam snapped a shot of the ute in the middle of the creek this morning.

He said it was still so assumed it ended up in the creek overnight.

Mr Hallam said police were assessing the scene with a tow truck driver.

This morning, just the top half of the ute cabin could be seen.

