Menu
Login
Russell Crowe at the New York premiere of The Loudest Voice in New York. Picture: AP
Russell Crowe at the New York premiere of The Loudest Voice in New York. Picture: AP
Celebrity

‘Utter horse s**t’: Russell Crowe erupts

by Bronte Coy
12th Aug 2019 12:15 PM

Russell Crowe has slammed bizarre and unflattering rumours about his work on A Beautiful Mind and Cinderella Man.

The New Zealand-born actor, 55, sent a heated tweet to his nearly three million followers, slamming reports that claimed his Cinderella Man co-star Renee Zellweger had found his body odour intolerable as "horses**t" and that he'd needed a hand double for A Beautiful Mind.

"I wrote every equation on the blackboards for (A Beautiful Mind) in real time and (Renée Zellweger) did not have a body double for kissing scenes in (Cinderella Man)," he wrote.

"If you want less horses**t in your life, don't propagate it."

The claims about his hand double were first published in The New Yorker back in 2002 and resurfaced this week. According to the outlet, Crowe had required maths consultant Dave Bayer to write out the complex maths equations of his character John Nash in A Beautiful Mind.

 

Crowe in a scene from A Beautiful Mind.
Crowe in a scene from A Beautiful Mind.

Meanwhile, the National Enquirer claimed that during filming of Cinderella Man in 2005, Crowe had such bad breath and body odour on set that his co-star Renée Zellweger had refused to shoot any of the film's remaining love scenes, and a body double was used instead.

 

The actor didn’t mince words.
The actor didn’t mince words.

Crowe currently stars alongside Naomi Watts in The Loudest Voice , a miniseries about former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

 

He denied that Zellweger had taken issue with his hygiene.
He denied that Zellweger had taken issue with his hygiene.
celebrity cinderella man hollywood movies renee zellweger russell crowe

Top Stories

    Five things to do in Noosa

    Five things to do in Noosa

    News Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of family friendly events on around Noosa, why not have a fun day out

    You’ll be wild about Wilde

    You’ll be wild about Wilde

    News A fresh take on Wilde’s comic masterpiece is coming to Noosa

    Shock rise in DV stats for Noosa

    Shock rise in DV stats for Noosa

    News Noosa police have revealed and increase in domestic violence cases in the regions...

    Kindy to celebrate Under-8s Week

    Kindy to celebrate Under-8s Week

    News Community invited to head along to annual Barefoot in the Park event