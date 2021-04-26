Vaccine roll out to help save Coast’s koalas

Professor Peter Timms is keen to trial the new koala vaccine on the Coast.

Professor Peter Timms is keen to trial the new koala vaccine on the Coast.

Vaccine trials to help save the Sunshine Coast’s disease-stricken koalas are expected to start as early as next month thanks to a $98,000 funding grant.

University of the Sunshine Coast researchers are leading the project with support from the State Government and the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

The koala chlamydia protection trial will be led by Professor Peter Timms who is overseeing a program of vaccine production, koala tracking platforms and wildlife hospital support to help preserve the vulnerable species.

A whole new app experience coming your way

Half price flight bonanza lands huge numbers for Coast

Prof Timms said the trial would be the largest of its kind, with up to 500 koalas being involved over a year-long period.

He said the initial shots would take place at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, with koalas coming into the trial from across southeast Queensland, including the Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

Koala rescue groups will monitor the koalas once they are released after being treated and vaccinated.

“Our goal is to determine if the vaccine can protect animals that are released from care by reducing the number of koalas that subsequently get serious clinical disease,” Prof Timms said.

University of the Sunshine Coast microbiologists Professor Peter Timms and Associate Professor Adam Polkinghorne tend to a sick koala.

Chlamydia can cause infertility and permanent blindness in koalas.

“Timing is subject to things like permits and vaccine production,” Prof Timms said.

“We have received animal research ethics approval from USC Australia and have engaged with CSIRO Manufacturing in Melbourne for the large-scale production of the vaccine,” Prof Timms said.

“This is a very exciting project – after more than a decade of research, we are now ready to trial the vaccine in the real world.”

Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation chair Rex Halverson said the vaccination trial was one of the priority actions identified at the Koala Stakeholder Symposium held in 2019.

“Our team was pleased to support Prof Timms in the grant application process and our involvement will likely continue in a community engagement capacity,” he said.