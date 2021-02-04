Valentines eve singles event takes swipe at Tinder

Ready to party for true love connections are Rachel Martin, Erik Bigalk of Smart Solutions PR with Krushology organiser Hollie Davies for promo. Picture: Patrick Woods.

A group of creative singles is taking a swipe at Tinder’s remote matchmaking by organising a face-to-face date night aimed at kindling new passions on Valentine’s Day eve.

The Krushology evening organised at Noosa’s Land and Sea brewery on February 13 may not be instant love but aims to spark some seriously romantic connections.

Event host Holly Davies has enlisted the team at Peregian Beach PR company Smart Solutions to hopefully help kickstart some old school head-over-heels meetings of hearts and minds among a group of 35-55 years men and women singles.

For those who have never used Tinder, the app service allows users to anonymously swipe other profiles based on photos and a basic bio.

If two users swipe each other, they can exchange messages.

“The way people do dating now with all the Tinder swiping and speed dating and everything, I just feel like for a lot of people on the Sunshine Coast it doesn’t work for them,” Ms Davies said.

“We’re looking to bring those people together who may have been in a relationship before, have had kids or are late-starters and are looking for the perfect opportunity to find that special chemistry with someone.

“With Valentine’s Day the next day, you never know, someone might meet their Valentine,” she said.

Ms Davies said the common perception was there were more men than women on the local singles scene, but booking sales to date are weighted towards lovelorn females.

“All you single men out there- there are ample women awaiting to meet you on the night,” she said,

“Time to take action.

“Our structured dating concept facilitates real connections with real people, face-to-face and for those who feel a little shy or nervous, there’s a team of hosts for support.

“We have ice breakers, facilitated fun activities and cue questions that help create meaningful conversation well beyond the usual worn-out and boring questions people tend to use.”

Admission will set up 6-8 structured mini-dates on the night plus all donations on the night will go to mobile eye clinics for impoverished communities in Indonesia.

This will be the first of planned monthly events with nights also for younger and older aged singles looking to break the ice and possibly a heart.

Tickets and more information are available at www.krushology.com.au.